Dog helps deliver groceries to quarantined neighbor

Entire neighborhoods are on lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, but some residents are more vulnerable than others. People who…

Entire neighborhoods are on lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, but some residents are more vulnerable than others. People who want to be good neighbors and help their elderly or at-risk friends face some challenges doing so, since social distancing rules mean they need to stay 6 feet away. One woman from Colorado has found a way around that by using her dog, Sunny, to help their neighbor.

Sunny and his owner, Karen Eveleth, live in Manitou Springs and have been neighbors with Renee Hellman for over a decade, CBS affiliate KKTV reports. Hellman, who has some health issues and relies on oxygen, is self-quarantined for her own health. So she can’t leave her house — even for essentials.

To avoid putting her neighbor at risk, Eveleth sent Sunny over to pick up her grocery list and then, after a shopping trip, to deliver the bags.

“She got the list, she gave it to Sunny, Sunny brought it to me,” Eveleth told KKTV. “I went to the store, got her groceries, and he delivered them all to her.”

Since then, Sunny has continued to make trips back and forth between his house and his neighbor’s. The clever and helpful work-around has delighted Hellman.

“What a wonderful thing, just a sweet thing,” she said. “So, he started doing the schlepping, back and forth. It’s been fun. It’s been a real treat.”

Not only has Sunny helped Hellman get food, his visits also make her days more bearable. “Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice, and it makes you feel good. It’s a way of communicating,” she said.

Sunny’s duties do not stop there. He also helps his owner retrieve the mail and he even picks up trash when they go for walks.

Eveleth hopes their story brings a smile to people’s faces. “Anybody can do something small, that can be so helpful,” she said.