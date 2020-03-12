Delaware has four coronavirus cases, all tied to university

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware says that two graduates students and a postdoctoral researcher have tested positive…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware says that two graduates students and a postdoctoral researcher have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the number of cases reported by the state to four.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said Thursday that the three individuals are under the age of 30. The state said they are not severely ill and are currently self-isolated at home.

The University said in a statement that the three had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February.

The event included a faculty member who was the first person to test positive.

