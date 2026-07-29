Reynolds Consumer Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $89 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.
The company posted revenue of $944 million in the period.
Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.63 per share.
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