Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $517.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $538 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.6 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPC

