Newell Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $198 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 14 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 66 cents per share.

