Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $737 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.

