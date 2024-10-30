Clorox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $99 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $99 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLX

