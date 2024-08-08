Honest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $93 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.6 million.

