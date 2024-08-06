Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $49 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $647.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.5 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings to be $3 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.