Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:23 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $216 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $280 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.09 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share.

