Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $102 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

