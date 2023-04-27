CTS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 8:20 AM

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Thursday reported profit of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $146 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $580 million to $640 million.

