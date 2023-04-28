Colgate-Palmolive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $372 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $372 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.77 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.