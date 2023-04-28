2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Colgate-Palmolive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 7:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $372 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.77 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

