Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Charles pledges to follow queen's example of selfless duty | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Consumer News » This Week: Consumer prices,…

This Week: Consumer prices, retail sales, quadruple witching

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 6:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

TRACKING INFLATION

The Labor Department delivers its latest monthly reading of consumer inflation Tuesday.

Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in a run of sharp annual increases in the consumer price index since summer last year. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier, down from June’s 9.1% pace as the price of gas, airline tickets and other goods eased. Economists predict the consumer price index rose 8.1% in the 12 months ended in August.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

March 8.5

April 8.3

May 8.6

June 9.1

July 8.5

Aug. (est.) 8.1

Source: FactSet

RETAIL SNAPSHOT

The Commerce Department releases its August snapshot of U.S. retail sales Thursday.

Economists predict sales at restaurants, shops and other retailers were unchanged in August from the previous month after coming in flat in July. Persistently high inflation and rising interest rates have forced many Americans to spend more cautiously this year, especially on non-essentials.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 1.2

April 0.7

May 0.4

June 0.8

July 0.0

Aug. (est.) 0.0

Source: FactSet

QUADRUPLE WITCHING

Wall Street marks quadruple witching day on Friday.

That’s the day once a quarter when four kinds of options and futures contracts all expire simultaneously. The oddly named phenomenon forces traders to tie up loose ends in contracts they hold. The “witching hour” is what traders sometimes call the final stretch of such a day, a period that can see particularly heavy volume.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up