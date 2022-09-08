RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: White House not considering more oil for Ukraine | Energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant | US, Russia clash over weapons for Ukraine | N. Korea blames US for crisis, will keep nukes
AeroVironment, Asana rise; American Eagle, McCormick fall

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.01 to $10.58.

The clothing retailer’s second-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it suspended its dividend.

GameStop Corp., up $1.79 to $25.83.

The video game retailer entered a partnership with crypto currency firm FTX US.

Asana Inc., up $4.72 to $23.76.

The software company gave investors an encouraging earnings and revenue forecast.

AeroVironment Inc., up $13.20 to $101.87.

The maker of unmanned aircraft beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $6.22 to $37.72.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s restaurants and arcades missed analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

McCormick & Co., down $5.70 to $79.30.

The spices and seasonings company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Wayfair Inc., down $1.89 to $48.81.

The home goods company announced a debt offering of $600 million in convertible senior notes.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down 18 cents to $3.81.

The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

