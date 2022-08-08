WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Viatris, First Solar rise; Tyson Foods, Nvidia fall

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Viatris Inc., up 36 cents to $10.09.

The generic drugmaker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Tyson Foods Inc., down $7.35 to $80.10.

The meat packer’s fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., up $2.76 to $66.60.

Pfizer is buying the sickle cell drug maker for about $5.4 billion.

First Solar Inc., up $4.84 to $106.74.

Solar energy companies gained ground as federal legislation that would benefit the clean energy industry moves closer to approval.

Nvidia Corp., down $11.96 to $177.93.

The chipmaker warned investors that its second-quarter revenue will fall short of forecasts.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc., up $100.83 to $241.19.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential schizophrenia therapy.

Treehouse Foods Inc., up $1.66 to $44.34.

The packaged food maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

BioNTech SE, down $13.81 to $169.30.

Pfizer’s partner in developing a COVID-19 vaccine reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

