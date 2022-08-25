RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Teladoc, NetApp rise; Salesforce, Dollar Tree fall

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Nvidia Corp., up $6.91 to $179.13.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak sales forecast for its current quarter.

Salesforce Inc., down $6.10 to $173.91.

The customer-management software developer trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Snowflake Inc., up $36.79 to $196.28.

The cloud-computing company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Autodesk Inc., up $5.72 to $220.15.

The design software company reported strong second-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Teladoc Health Inc., up $1.35 to $35.01.

Telehealth services providers gained ground after Amazon said it is shutting down its rival care service.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $16.97 to $149.01.

The discount retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

NetApp Inc., up $5.74 to $78.56.

The data storage company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $3.55 to $165.99.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

