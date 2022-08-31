RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Home » Consumer News » Shares of Bed Bath…

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fall on possible stock sale

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged in premarket trading after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a stock offering.

The company plans to close about 150 namesake stores but will keep its buybuy Baby chain.

The retailer said Wednesday in the Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it may offer, issue and sell shares of its common stock from time to time. It plans to use the proceeds to pay down its debt, among other uses.

Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, has been facing lots of turbulence recently. In mid-August, shareholder activist Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc., sold his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond after buying a big stake just months before and pledging to make big changes.

In June, Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO was ousted amid slumping sales and supply chain issues.

Board member Sue Gove took over as interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton. Bed Bath & Beyond hired Tritton in late 2019. He’d previously been the chief merchandising officer at Target where the more than 30 new brands he introduced were key in that company’s revitalization.

The company said Chief Operating Office John Hartmann is leaving the company, and it’s eliminating the position.

Shares fell more than 19%, or $2.37 to $9.74 in premarket trading on Wednesday, after closing down more than 9%, or $1.24 to $12.11 in regular markets on Monday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up