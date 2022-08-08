WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/08/2022

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 4:22 PM

Stocks closed flat on Wall Street as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation.

The S&P 500 gave up early gains and closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher and the Nasdaq fell slightly. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign of investors’ confidence in the economy.

Retailers and communications stocks were among the biggest winners. Clean energy companies, including First Solar, rose following Senate approval of Democrats’ big election-year economic package. The government will release its July reports for consumer prices and wholesale prices later this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.13 points, or 0.1%, to 4,140.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.07 points, or 0.1%, to 32,832.54.

The Nasdaq fell 13.10 points, or 0.1%, to 12,644.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.38 points, or 1%, to 1,941.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 626.12 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is down 3,505.76 points, or 9.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,000.51 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 304.11 points, or 13.5%.

