Catalent, Bristol-Myers fall; Napco, Exxon Mobil rise

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 4:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Catalent Inc., down $7.42 to $92.28.

The maker of drug delivery technologies gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Napco Security Technologies Inc., up $3 to $28.46.

The security products and software company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $4.44 to $66.75.

The drug developer gave investors a discouraging update on the development of a potential stroke reduction treatment.

Netflix Inc., up $1.29 to $224.57.

The streaming entertainment giant is reportedly considering cutting prices sharply for its upcoming ad-supported content tier.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.25 to $100.12.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 69 cents to $31.50.

The copper miner slipped along with the metal’s price.

Honda Motor Co., up 46 cents to $26.80.

The automaker is investing in a joint venture with battery maker LG to make batteries for Honda electric vehicles in North America.

Nvidia Corp., down $4.59 to $158.01.

Chipmakers and other high-priced tech stocks had some of the biggest losses as major indexes slipped.

