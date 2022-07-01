FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Volvo to build $1.25 billion electric car plant in Slovakia

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 5:29 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Swedish luxury vehicle maker Volvo Cars plans to build a new European plant in eastern Slovakia, the country’s economy minister said Friday.

Volvo’s third European plant will be located in Kosice, Slovakia’s second-largest city, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said. Volvo will receive about 20% of the 1.2 billion euros ($1.25 billion) needed for the project as support from the Slovak government.

The plant is expected to produce some 250,000 electric cars a year and to create some 3.300 jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and production to start in 2026. Volvo has set a goal of only making electric cars by 2030.

Germany’s Volkswagen, France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen, South Korea’s Kia Motors Corp. and U.K.-based Jaguar Land Rover already have major plants in Slovakia, a Central European country of 5.5 million people.

