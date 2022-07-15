WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales rise 1% in June from May as shoppers show resilience despite inflationary pressures.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 15, 2022, 8:37 AM
