RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Consumer News » Girl pulled from Kansas…

Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A young girl who was pulled from a pool at a popular Kansas City water park last week has died, the park’s owner said Tuesday.

Oceans of Fun employees pulled the girl from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5 after she was seen to be in distress, according to a statement from Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns the water park.

Fire department responders arrived and continued to care for the girl, who was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Cedar Fair announced Tuesday that the girl had died. The company did not reply to a request for further information, including the girl’s name.

Law enforcement officials said the girl was younger than 10 years old, according to KCTV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up