Sapporo USA to acquire California craft brewer Stone Brewing

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Sapporo U.S.A. has reached an agreement to acquire popular Southern California-based craft brewer Stone Brewing.

The companies announced the transaction Friday, saying it’s expected to be completed in August.

Under the deal Stone will continue to brew its beers and retain its branding, management and workforce while Sapporo produces Sapporo-branded beers for U.S. distribution at Stone’s breweries in Escondido, California and Richmond, Virginia.

Sapporo intends to brew 360,000 barrels in the U.S. by the end of 2024, essentially doubling Stone Brewing’s current production.

Stone Brewing was founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996 in San Marcos, California. Koch announced Friday in his blog that he will soon leave the company.

