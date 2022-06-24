SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Consumer News » Sapporo USA to acquire…

Sapporo USA to acquire California craft brewer Stone Brewing

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Sapporo U.S.A. has reached an agreement to acquire popular Southern California-based craft brewer Stone Brewing.

The companies announced the transaction Friday, saying it’s expected to be completed in August.

Under the deal Stone will continue to brew its beers and retain its branding, management and workforce while Sapporo produces Sapporo-branded beers for U.S. distribution at Stone’s breweries in Escondido, California and Richmond, Virginia.

Sapporo intends to brew 360,000 barrels in the U.S. by the end of 2024, essentially doubling Stone Brewing’s current production.

Stone Brewing was founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996 in San Marcos, California. Koch announced Friday in his blog that he will soon leave the company.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up