RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » Consumer News » Pair rescued after fall…

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.

The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it’s not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.

It wasn’t clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up