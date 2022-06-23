RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Mosaic, Bank of America fall; KB Home, Rite Aid rise

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

KB Home, up $2.26 to $28.49.

The homebuilder’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., up $3.67 to $44.08.

The metal manufacturer reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Accenture Plc., down 57 cents to $285.83.

The consulting company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Rite Aid Corp., up $1.34 to $8.05.

The drugstore chain raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $2.09 to $39.96.

The glass products company reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Mosaic Co., down $4.79 to $45.24.

The fertilizer maker gave investors a weak report on sales volumes for May.

Hess Corp., up down $3.98 to $99.36.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.

Bank of America Corp., down 52 cents to $32.08.

Banks slid along with falling bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Business & Finance | Consumer News

