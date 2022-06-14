Apple-Apps-Top-10

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 2:09 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Procreate Pocket Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Bucket Crusher, Voodoo

2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Idle Egg Factory 3D, Solid Games

6. Fill The Fridge!, Rollic Games

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Coffee Stack, Rollic Games

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

