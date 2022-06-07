Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Google Maps, Google LLC
7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Idle Egg Factory 3D, Solid Games
2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
3. Ball Maze-Puzzle game, Guangzhou Hengqi Enterprise Planning Co., LTD
4. Disney+, Disney
5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
6. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
8. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts
9. Fill The Fridge!, Rollic Games
10. Bottle Jump 3D, Azur Interactive Games Limited
