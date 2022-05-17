WASHINGTON (AP) — US retail sales rise 0.9% in April in sign of consumer resilience amid high inflation.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 17, 2022, 8:34 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US retail sales rise 0.9% in April in sign of consumer resilience amid high inflation.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.