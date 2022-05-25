RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Nordstrom, Caleres rise; Mr. Cooper, Raymond James fall

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $6.90 to $78.14.

The sporting goods retailer reported solid first-quarter financial results.

Nordstrom Inc., up $2.90 to $23.58.

The department store chain raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $3.55 to $48.09.

The home builder’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Intuit Inc., up $29.48 to $388.45.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Wendy’s Co., up $1.59 to $17.86.

Trian Fund Management is considering buying the remainder of the hamburger chain that it doesn’t already own.

Caleres Inc., up $6.26 to $27.19.

The owner of the Famous Footwear chain raised its profit forecast for the year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., down $1.23 to $41.97.

Investors were disappointed by the reinsurance company’s financial and operations update.

Raymond James Financial Inc., down 2 cents to $93.10

The financial services company said client assets decreased in April and merger underwriting activity has slowed.

