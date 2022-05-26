How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy’s and…

Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy’s and other retailers.

The S&P 500 rose and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The gains have positioned the benchmark index for its first weekly gain after seven straight losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose.

The better-than-expected reports from retailers helped allay investors’ worries about the sector, which took big losses last week after Target and Walmart reported dismal results.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 79.11 points, or 2%, to 4,057.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.6%, to 32,637.19.

The Nasdaq rose 305.91 points, or 2.7%, to 11,740.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.07 points, or 2.2%, to 1,838.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 156.48 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 1,375.29 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 386.03 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.97 points, or 3.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 708.34 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is down 3,701.11 points, or 10.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,904.32 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is down 407.08 points, or 18.1%.

