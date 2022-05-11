RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » Consumer News » Beyond Meat shares tumble…

Beyond Meat shares tumble on lower-than-expected Q1 sales

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell.

The El Segundo, California, company said its revenue rose 1.2% to $109.5 million in the January-March period. Wall Street had forecast revenue of $112 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat’s shares tumbled 24% in after-hours trading.

Beyond Meat said its U.S. retail sales jumped 6.9% in the quarter, but that was mostly due to the introduction of Beyond Meat Jerky, a meatless jerky developed as part of a snack food partnership with PepsiCo. Beyond Meat said U.S. sales of its other products, including burgers and sausages, were lower than the prior year.

Beyond Meat said investments to support new products like the jerky also cut into profits. Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $100.5 million for the quarter, up from a loss of $27.3 million in the same period last year.

The loss, of $1.58 per share, was also far higher than the 97 cent loss analysts forecast.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up