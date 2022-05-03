Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Twitter, Twitter, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. LiveIn – LivePic Widget, Livehouse Limited

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Ball Maze-Puzzle game, Guangzhou Hengqi Enterprise Planning Co., LTD

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Find the Alien, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

10. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC

