RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian politician close to Putin detained | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Consumer News » Youngkin wants amendments to…

Youngkin wants amendments to hemp, facial recognition bills

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed substantial changes to more than 100 pieces of legislation, including a measure aimed at reining in the retail sales of products containing psychoactive form of THC.

The Republican governor’s office announced late Monday that he had vetoed 26 of the bills sent to his desk and signed more than 700.

Youngkin’s office says his changes to the hemp bill would prohibit the retail sale of products with psychoactive synthetic delta-8 THC in October but preserve the market for regulated CBD products.

It would also create two new misdemeanor penalties for marijuana possession.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up