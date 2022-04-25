RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Photos
Home » Consumer News » Coca-Cola revenue soars in…

Coca-Cola revenue soars in first quarter

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 7:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums.

Coca-Cola was among the companies to suspend operations in Russia after it invaded neighboring Ukraine. But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7% to 8% and per-share growth of 5% to 6% for the year.

The Atlanta company posted net income of $2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, topping Wall Street’s expectations for per-share earnings by 6 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.49 billion in the period, also exceeding industry analyst forecasts of $9.91 billion.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose slightly before the opening bell.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up