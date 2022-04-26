Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
5. LiveIn – LivePic Widget, Livehouse Limited
6. Google Maps, Google LLC
7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. Car Master-Enjoy yourself, 虹潍 叶
3. Disney+, Disney
4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
5. Bad Spider Thief, Kien Pham
6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
8. Find the Alien, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
10. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC
