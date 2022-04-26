RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » Consumer News » Apple-Apps-Top-10

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. LiveIn – LivePic Widget, Livehouse Limited

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Car Master-Enjoy yourself, 虹潍 叶

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Bad Spider Thief, Kien Pham

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Find the Alien, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Tech News

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up