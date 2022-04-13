RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » Consumer News » Amazon adds 5% 'fuel…

Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amazon.com said Wednesday it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs.

The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees, which will take effect on April 28, are “subject to change” and will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation jumped 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Gasoline prices rocketed 48% in the past 12 months.

The online retailer said the fees will apply to products ordered before April 28 but shipped and delivered after that date.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up