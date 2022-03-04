CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Poultry workers in Delaware to vote on decertifying union

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 5:49 PM

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Poultry company Mountaire Farms says the National Labor Relations Board has ruled that employees at a southern Delaware processing plant will be allowed to vote on whether to vote to decertify the Teamsters union.

Mountaire said Friday that some 230 employees at the Selbyville plant who are members of Teamsters Local 355 will vote March 17 on whether to decertify the union.

The vote comes just three months after plant employees who were members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 voted overwhelmingly to decertify that union.

The Selbyville facility is the only processing plant owned by Mountaire Farms that has a union.

Mountaire Corp. and its affiliates operate facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

