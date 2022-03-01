CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Consumer News » JM Smucker, Bank of…

JM Smucker, Bank of America fall; Target, Workday rise

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Target Corp., up $19.66 to $219.43.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Albertsons Companies Inc., up $2.25 to $31.40.

The grocery store operator announced plans for a strategic review.

Workday Inc., up $11.28 to $240.33.

The maker of human resources software reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $8.14 to $104.82.

The trucking company announced several new board members and will form a committee to assess operations and strategy.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.18 to $56.80.

The department store operator gave investors a strong profit forecast and raised its quarterly dividend.

J. M. Smucker Co., down $8.43 to $126.32.

The maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.73 to $42.47.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., up $2.81 to $69.01.

Gold prices rose and lifted the gold producer’s stock.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up