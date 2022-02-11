OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Consumer News » Zillow, GoDaddy rise; Goodyear…

Zillow, GoDaddy rise; Goodyear Tire, American Axle fall

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Expedia Group Inc., down $5.40 to $192.12.

The online travel company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

GoDaddy Inc., up $6.39 to $80.60.

The web hosting company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Zillow Group Inc., up $6.06 to $53.92.

The online real estate marketplace reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter revenue.

HubSpot Inc., up $10.46 to $544.92.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

DexCom Inc., down $21.71 to $420.56.

The medical device company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 43 cents to $7.93.

The maker of auto parts reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $5.96 to $15.78.

The tire maker told investors that it continues to feel pressure on operations from rising inflation.

Newell Brands Inc., up $2.43 to $24.39.

The maker of Rubbermaid products and Elmer’s glue reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up