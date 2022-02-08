Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — An Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, state…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — An Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, state and company officials announced Tuesday.

Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Nashville.

“With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter in a statement.

President Joe Biden was expected to highlight the project with Tritium officials Tuesday at the White House. According to a White House fact sheet, Tritium’s announcement comes as other companies have unveiled investments in manufacturing and jobs, including General Motors, Boeing and Intel.

The announcement also comes after Ford Motor Co. unveiled plans last September to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation say they will spend $5.6 billion to build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups. The project, located near the small town of Stanton in rural Haywood County, is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs at the West Tennessee megasite by 2025.

“Tennessee is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution, and we are proud to have another global company join the roster of companies that support this thriving industry in our state,” Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement.

