TripAdvisor, Hyatt Hotels fall; Walmart, Cisco rise

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 4:22 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.48 to $55.73.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Inc., down 73 cents to $28.50.

The travel website operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Visa Inc., down $4.21 to $224.61.

The global payments processor and Amazon will allow customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.

Tesla Inc., down $47.02 to $876.37.

U.S. safety regulators launched an investigation of the electric vehicle maker tied to complaints that its cars can stop for no apparent reason.

Walmart Inc., up $5.35 to $138.88.

The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 20 cents to $41.07.

The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $4.48 to $102.10.

The hotel operator reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.61 to $46.07.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

