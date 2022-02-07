OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Spirit Airlines, Tyson Foods rise; Cerence, Zimmer fall

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 4:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $3.73 to $25.46

Frontier is buying rival airline Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock to create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $5.15 to $29.75.

The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly a buyout target for companies including Amazon and Nike.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $10.80 to $99.09.

The meat producer beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $4.84 to $62.26.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $34.94.

The maker of Energize and Eveready batteries beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Cerence Inc., down $19.97 to $43.61.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., down $11.16 to $111.67

The orthopedic device maker’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Allegiant Travel Co., down 12 cents to $173.11.

The parent company of budget airline Allegiant said president John Redmond will take over as CEO on June 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

