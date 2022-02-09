OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Chipotle, Paycom rise; CVS, New Relic fall

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 4:24 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., down $6.04 to $104.79.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $148.39 to $1,608.74.

The Mexican food chain’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Paycom Software Inc., up $29.93 to $364.94.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Yum Brands Inc., up $2.73 to $127.70.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Mandiant Inc., up $1.27 to $19.02.

Microsoft is reportedly considering buying the computer security software company.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $5.34 to $69.68.

The freight transportation company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

NCR Corp., up $5.48 to $43.78.

The maker of ATMs reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results and announced a strategic review of its operations.

New Relic Inc., down $30.95 to $78.23.

The cloud-based software analytics company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

