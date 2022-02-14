OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | US finishes 1-2 in Olympic ski slopestyle | What to watch tonight |
Home » Consumer News » Aerojet Rocketdyne, 3M fall;…

Aerojet Rocketdyne, 3M fall; Splunk, TreeHouse Foods rise

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $4.04 to $22.44.

Investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is offering to buy the outstanding shares of the external building products company.

Splunk Inc., up $10.46 to $124.97.

Cisco reportedly wants to buy the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up $2.88 to $38.16.

The Illinois-based maker of private label packaged foods gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp., up $3.61 to $33.40.

The motion control and water management company is buying Elkay Manufacturing.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., down $2.19 to $36.89.

Lockheed Martin scrapped its plan to buy the aerospace and defense company

3M Co., down $1.53 to $158.01.

The maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings said an expected decline in disposable mask sales could crimp earnings.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 35 cents to $42.45.

Copper prices slipped and weighed down the copper mining company.

Hess Corp., down $1.47 to $94.73.

Energy company stocks fell as a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises concerns about volatile oil prices.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up