CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Consumer News » Take-Two, Lululemon fall; Jazz,…

Take-Two, Lululemon fall; Jazz, BioMarin rise

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $6.78 to $348.43.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors that a surge in virus cases hurt its fourth-quarter financial results.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $3.21 to $51.03.

The medical products maker and distributor said supply chain problems will hurt profits for its medical segment in fiscal 2022.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $21.61 to $142.99.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $12.06 to $146.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging development and financial forecast.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., up 14 cents to $84.39.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential hemophilia treatment.

Tilly’s Inc., down $1.34 to $14.28.

The clothing and accessories retailer trimmed its financial forecast for the fourth quarter.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), up 27 cents to $45.35.

The health care logistics company is buying Apria for about $1.45 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., down $1.30 to $35.99.

Investors were disappointed by the biopharmaceutical company’s financial forecast for fiscal 2022.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up