NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales drop 1.9% in December as omicron, product shortages and inflation crimp spending.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 14, 2022, 8:33 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales drop 1.9% in December as omicron, product shortages and inflation crimp spending.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.