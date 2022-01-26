CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Consumer News » Marijuana legalization bill clears…

Marijuana legalization bill clears House panel in Delaware

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democrat-led committee has voted mostly along party lines to release a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware. The bill considered Wednesday creates a state-controlled and licensed pot industry that supporters say will eliminate the black market while creating jobs and boosting the state’s tax coffers. Opponents are concerned that it will lead to increased marijuana use among teens and young adults, result in more traffic accidents and do little to eliminate illegal sales. The bill legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21 and older, but it prohibits people from growing their own pot. The state would instead oversee a manufacturing and distribution industry and levy a 15% tax on retail sales.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up