Marijuana legalization bill clears House panel in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democrat-led committee has voted mostly along party lines to release a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware. The bill considered Wednesday creates a state-controlled and licensed pot industry that supporters say will eliminate the black market while creating jobs and boosting the state’s tax coffers. Opponents are concerned that it will lead to increased marijuana use among teens and young adults, result in more traffic accidents and do little to eliminate illegal sales. The bill legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21 and older, but it prohibits people from growing their own pot. The state would instead oversee a manufacturing and distribution industry and levy a 15% tax on retail sales.

