Hampton Roads’ hotel revenues are outpacing rest of Virginia

Hotels in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region have been seeing their revenues rising.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hotels in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region have been seeing their revenues rising. But the rest of the state is still trying to catch up to pre-pandemic levels. WAVY-TV reported Monday that Old Dominion University has been monitoring the hotel industry in the state as well as the nation. The school said that Hampton Roads saw 9% higher hotel revenues in 2021 compared to 2019. The region is also outperforming the nation’s top 25 markets regarding revenue growth as well as revenue per available room and other metrics. And yet hotel revenues for the commonwealth as a whole are still 18% lower than those in 2019. In northern Virginia, revenue in 2021 was still 47% lower than 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.