Chicago synagogue, businesses vandalized over weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — A synagogue and an affiliated Jewish school in Chicago were vandalized over the weekend with swastika images and antisemitic graffiti, officials said.

The incidents occurred Sunday at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School.

“We’ll get through it,” Rabbi Levi Notik told WFLD-TV. “I want to thank law enforcement, they did a tremendous job. They were here very quick, had detectives here in minutes.”

Vandalism also occurred at a synagogue in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood, WMAQ-TV reported.

A Jewish group, the Concerned Citizens League, said windows were broken Saturday at a Chicago bakery and a kosher food store.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at least one person was arrested.

“As Chicagoans and as Americans, it is our responsibility to call hate speech and acts out and protect our Jewish brothers and sisters who endure this hatred year after year,” Lightfoot said.

Police in Chicago were investigating.

